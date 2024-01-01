NEWMONT STAFF UNDERGO INSTRUMENTATION & CONTROL TRAINING

Twenty-four Papua New Guinean Electrical and Instrumentation Technicians from Newmont Lihir’s Fixed Plant Maintenance (FPM) Department are on track to complete their (Australian Qualifications Framework) Certificate III in Instrumentation and Control.

According to the company the Certificate III in Instrumentation and Control equips trainees with advanced knowledge and practical skills in areas such as Instrumentation, Process Control Systems, Industrial Networking, and Measurement Principles and marks a notable achievement in the trainees’ professional development.

The successful completion of this qualification by the trainees will represent a significant milestone in their careers and open new opportunities for advancement within the company.

It also strengthens Newmont Lihir’s operational capabilities by ensuring a highly skilled local workforce capable of managing sophisticated mining technologies.

The training is a significant step for Newmont Lihir Operation as it aligns with Newmont’s global strategy of creating sustainable value and improving lives through responsible mining practices. By investing in the education and upskilling of its PNG national employees, Newmont Lihir is not only improving the capabilities of its workforce but also contributing to the broader development of technical expertise within Papua New Guinea.