NBC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL TV

By Samantha Solomon

The National Broadcasting Corporation entered a new era yesterday with the launch of its digital TV featuring multiple channels.

The first digital news program aired live on National Broadcasting Corporation Television after the official activation of the digital platform by the Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu.

Masiu said it was a historical transition to move into a modern look.

“I am honoured to stand here in my capacity as the minister for Information, Communication and Technology to officiate and witness the historical transition of our National Public broadcaster, the NBC, into a new Brand with the return of the original Kundu in a modern look,” Minister said.

He mentioned that the first transition was done back in 2008 by Prime Minister late Sir Michael Somare and after 16 years under the Marape Government the TV station has once again transitioned into a new era.

“National Television was a dream of our great leader. That was his gift to the people of Papua New Guinea 33 years from 1975 when we celebrated 33 years of independence and on his 72nd birthday.” Minister Masiu said.

The representative from the Chinese Embassy Charge D affairs Chen Chillian said it was the first of its kind for PNG to move into the digital era. It was a perfect time for the Chinese government to gift PNG on the eve of PNGs 50th Anniversary.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting Corporation has also launched their new logo.

The Board Chairman of the NBC Board Ian Tarutia, elaborated on the importance of the design of the new logo.

“The rebranding exercise depicted by the new logo reflects our commitment to keeping abreast of an ever-evolving media landscape through digitization and technology advancements.

He said the logo serves to remind the organization of its purpose of existence.

“Which is to connect our people through out Papua New Guinea through trusted, reliable and accessible broadcasting,” said Tarutia.

The digital platform has 16 channels, with eight being telecasted and the other eight following suit.

It was funded by the Chinese government.