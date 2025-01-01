CORRECTIONAL SERVICE WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION HOLDS PEACEFUL PROTEST FOR JUSTICE IN MURDER OF LINA NUMBALIHI

By James Guken

The Correctional Service Women’s Association, along with mothers, young women, and youths, organized a peaceful protest today to demand justice for the brutal murder of Lina Numbalihi.

The protest was held at the Bomana Correctional Service facility, with participants calling on authorities to take swift action and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

The protestors issued a public appeal to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Chief, urging him to ensure the arrest of the suspect and bring them to justice. They also called for stricter enforcement of laws to combat the growing issue of illegal drug trafficking into the country.

The protesters made it clear that if their 21-day call for justice goes unanswered, they will take their protest to the streets of Port Moresby.

Correctional Service Senior Inspector Martin Gundu, emphasized the universal right of women to life, urging female Correctional Service officers to support women experiencing domestic violence.

He also appealed to those affected by violence in their homes to come forward and seek help, promising support from their fellow officers.

A petition was presented to various authorities, including the CS Commissioner, Metropolitan Superintendent, and the Commander of Murray Barracks, calling for specific actions to address violence within the correctional community. The key points of the petition were as follows:

1. The reintroduction of the death penalty.

2. Improved and minimum-security measures for rapists and murderers.

3. The need to take serious action against polygamy within the Correctional Service barracks.

4. Strong condemnation of violence against women and girls, with calls for tougher laws.

President of the CS Women’s Association Cathy Kone, stated that the tragic death of Lina Numbalihi has left the families and the entire community in a state of mourning and confusion.

She said the protest was a way for the community to show solidarity and demand justice for Lina and other women who suffer from violence.

However, despite the clear demands, none of the petitioned authorities such as the CS Commissioner, Metropolitan Superintendent, or the Commander of Murray Barracks attended the protest or responded to the invitation. As a result, the protesters handed their petition over to the media for publication.

The peaceful march included voices from both the women and youth sectors, who were joined by various community members in a call for a safer environment for women and children across the nation.

The petitioners requested that key figures, like NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Moresby North East MP John Kaupa to address the issues raised and stand in solidarity with their cause.

The protestors also called for the construction of a maximum-security prison to house dangerous criminals, including murderers and rapists.

They stressed the importance of not only apprehending the guilty but also ensuring long-term safety for the public through tougher security measures.

The CS Women’s Association expressed their gratitude for the support shown by the authorities who attended the protest, and they remain hopeful that their petitions will be taken seriously to protect women’s rights and ensure justice for those who have been wronged.

As the families of Lina Numbalihi and the wider community continue to seek answers, they are united in their call for stronger protections and a more vigilant approach to preventing violence and injustice in their society.