Namatanai Administrator commends DFM appointment and current MP

In a statement by the Namatanai District Administration office, the collaboration between the member for Namatanai and the district Administration had seen a success in project delivery last year.

One of these being the K1.5 million funding of a ferry and two 8 tonne trucks to the district last November.

Namatanai District Administrator, Neville Tomon, commends the appointment of David Weri as District Finance Manager, saying with him, the administration collaborated well with the Member for Namatanai, Walter David Schnaubelt.

“The partnership with my political office has seen tangible results”, he said.

He said much had been achieved in terms of project delivery last year than with previous leaders.

It was stated that the Namatanai office Administration is always in close contact with the MP’s plans and proposals for implementing services in the district.

Tomon adds that the administration is happy to continue working side by side with Member of Namatanai as they hope to deliver more to the people this year.

He encourages the people of Namatanai to work alongside them as well.

