MV POMIO 2 BERTHING

The momentous berthing of MV Pomio 2 at the beachfront of the Mamosi Yana LLG Office at Palmalmal was met with eager anticipation from a vibrant crowd, culminating in a joyous celebration recently.

The occasion was graced by Prime Minister James Marape and distinguished guests from the East New Britain Provincial Government, led by Governor Michael Marum and Pomio MP Elias Kapavore and others.

During the event, Prime Minister Marape announced K4 million funding and encouraged the people to get into agricultural activities such as growing oil palm and cocoa.

He said first half of the K2 million will go towards maintaining MV Pomio 2 where buyers can easily get around buying agricultural produce from local people at higher price.

“The government has freight subsidy and price support programs and wants the people to sell their produce at a higher price in Pomio than taking their produce and selling at a lower price in Rabaul, Kokopo or elsewhere,” Prime Minister said.

“The funding is part of the National Government’s freight subsidy and price support. This is to promote small to medium enterprises to enable the growth of local economy through the creation of employment and putting money into the hands of the people.”

The remaining K2 million will go towards supporting the vessel in freight subsidy and making an appeal to the people of Pomio, to get into productive activities like fishing, agriculture, and cocoa production.

The ship, MV Pomio 2 will be transporting passengers, cargo, goods and services, including agricultural produce from the district to the city.