Indian High Commissioner to PNG Inbasekar Sundaramurthi revealed that they are offering free Information Technology (IT) Scholarship to Papua New Guinean’s to study in India.

The IT Scholarship will be covered by the Indian High Commission representing the Indian Government.

The IT Scholarship covers tuition fee, living and traveling expenses, removing financial burden and opening doors to world class universities and programs.

The Scholarship gives a chance to Papua New Guineans to impact oneself, their community which is not just academically rewarding but an investment for a brighter future.

High Commissioner Inbasekar made a call out to interested Papua New Guinean’s to email the India’s High Commission for applications or visit their office for more information.