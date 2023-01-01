WEWAK OPEN BY-ELECTION UPDATE

By Thelma Allingham

With just three days remaining before the campaign period for the Wewak Open Electorate seat by election closes, National leaders and Political Party Leaders from all over the country have flocked in to Wewak Town to rally their support behind their candidates.

The United Resources Party Leader William Duma and a team of MPs including Aitape Lumi District MP, Anderson Mise visited Wewak last week to show support to Wewak Open Candidate George Isifu who contested the Wewak By Election under the URP Banner.

People’s First Party Leader and Member for Yangoru Saussia District, Richard Maru has been fully engaged in backing his Party’s candidate Dr Dean Woruba throughout the campaign period.

PNG National Party (PNG NP) Leader Kerenga Kua was welcomed recently at Boram Airport by supporters of Wewak Open Candidate Sylvester Barth Pokajam who has contested the Wewak By Election under PNG NP.

Papua New Guinea Party Leader and Member for Vanimo Green Belden Namah has rallied behind Independent Candidate Jerry Junembary for this year’s by election.

Social Democratic Party candidate Stanley Muts Samban has confirmed that his Party Leader Hon.Powes Parkop will visit Wewak this Wednesday for his final campaign rally.

Out of the fifteen candidates that contested Wewak Open By-Election, seven candidates contested under national parties whilst the other remaining eight candidates ran as independent candidates.