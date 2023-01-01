MRA DONATES GEE 2022 CONFERENCE ABSTRACT VOLUME TO UPNG

By Cynthia Maku

Mineral Resources Authority (MRA), in partnership with UPNG Earth Sciences Division and UNITECH Mining Engineering Department, organized the Geoscience, Exploration and Extraction (GEE) 2022 Conference, which was held at APEC Haus, Port Moresby, from 23rd to 25th November 2022.

This was an important conference with over 300 participants. Speakers were from the Asia-Pacific region, including PNG, Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia and UK. It was truly an international gathering of industry professionals, researchers, academics, students and assorted players in the extractive sector.

The GEE 2022 Conference also provided an excellent opportunity for PNGean geologists and geoscientists, including postgraduate students, to present findings of their research and work activities.

All the submitted abstracts were compiled and edited. The abstracts been printed as Abstract Volume of the GEE 2022 Conference, which are now being distributed to sponsors, authors and partners.

On Thursday the 8th June 2023,Gideon Maim, representative of MRA, presented 10 copies of the Conference Proceedings to the UPNG Earth Sciences Division and Michael Somare Library.

Professor Simon Saulei, Executive Dean of the School of Natural and Physical Sciences, stood in for the Vice Chancellor, Professor Frank Griffin, and received the Conference Proceedings in the presence of the Divisional staff and students.

Professor Saulei thanked MRA under the leadership of Jerry Garry, Acting Managing Director, for the donation and for engaging with the Earth Sciences Division.

Five copies of the Conference Proceedings were delivered to Mr Lote Lisania of the Michael Somare Library for use by the general student body and public.

Individual copies were also given to Professor Frank Griffin, Vice Chancellor, who was one of the keynote speakers during the GEE Conference in November 2022 and who unfortunately could not attend due to an external engagement.

Associate Professor Espi also thanked MRA for being a Strategic Partner and further noted that the Conference Proceedings would be used by both staff and students. He also acknowledged MRA for involving UPNG Earth Sciences Division as one of the three organizers and for engaging students as volunteers.

Invaluable assistance provided by MRA under the leadership of Mr Jerry Garry in 2022 and 2023 included sponsorship of 2022 Geoscience Open in October 2022, and donation of virtual facility for video-conference, sponsorship of two final year students and purchase of field vehicle in 2023.

The second GEE Conference will be held in 2-3 years. Staff and students were encouraged to undertake more research so that they could share their outcomes as oral and/or poster presentation to a wider geoscience community.