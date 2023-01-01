PNGDF FIRST FEMALE COMMANDING OFFICER & PILOT COMMENDED BY AIR NIUGINI ACTING CEO

Among over a hundred women pilots, engineers and aviation professionals that converged in Hamilton, New Zealand for the Women in Aviation rally from June 2 to 6, was PNG’s Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col), Nancy Wii.

Lt. Col Nancy Wii is the head of PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) Air Transport Wing, a first of such calibre for the country.

After becoming Papua New Guinea’s first female commercial pilot at the age of 21, Lt. Col Wii climbed the ranks of the PNGDF and was promoted to Commanding Officer in February 2022. She is the first female PNGDF commanding officer, heading the force’s Air Transport Wing, as well as being a pilot.

“Lt. Col Wii’s story is one that should be widely told, as a shining example of how PNG women can reach and break a glass ceiling in not only aviation, but also leadership in the defence force.” Air Niugini’s Acting CEO, Gary Seddon said.

The Lieutenant Colonel’s attendance to the Women in Aviation rally was supported by Air Niugini.

“As the national airline, Air Niugini is pleased to support the Lt. Col’s opportunity to represent Papua New Guinea, the PNGDF and PNG women pilots at this event,” Seddon said when he presented Lt. Col Wii with Port Moresby/Brisbane return tickets.

Hosted by Pacific Aerospace for New Zealand Association of Women Aviators (NZAWA), the Women in Aviation rally is an annual event that included flying competitions and recently saw participation from female pilots from around New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea.