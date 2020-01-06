Moves to Extend Term

Concerns are being raised on possible moves to extend the current term of the Bougainville House of Representatives by at least six months.

In its first Parliament sitting tomorrow, the Bougainville Executive Council is expected to table constitutional amendments to defer the Issue of Writs for the ABG elections by six months, to allow the ABG to begin consultations with the PNG Government following the Autonomous Region’s recent referendum results.

Whilst specific details of the proposed constitutional amendments have not been made known, there has already been opposition from various House of Representative Members on social media platforms – with some already voicing their concerns on any moves to amend Bougainville’s Constitution to allow for any extension.

ABG President Chief John Momis was not available for comment today, but has assured EMTV News that a statement on this matter will be released once the house meets tomorrow.

The Writs for the Bougainville Elections are expected to be issued in March this year, with the Fourth House of Representatives to be sworn in by June this year.

EMTV News will continue to follow developments on this story as they become available.

By Meriba Tulo, EMTV News, Port Moresby