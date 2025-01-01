MOTHERS GRADUATING WITH MASTER’S DEGREES INSPIRE A GENERATION

Nichola Gumba Polis (left) and Joyce Uraboro

By Ken Jacob, DWU Journalism Student

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, two remarkable women have proven that motherhood and higher education can go hand in hand.

Joyce Uraboro and Nichola Gumba Polis stood tall at Divine Word University’s 43rd graduation ceremony, earning their Master’s in Public Health despite the challenges of juggling work, studies, and family life.

Joyce Uraboro, from a mixed parentage of Madang and Morobe Provinces, serves as a Health Extension Officer at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Vunapope, East New Britain.

Nichola Gumba Polis, from East Sepik Province, is a teacher at Lae School of Nursing, a professional nurse with a specialty in midwifery, who chose to further her education in public health.

For these dedicated mothers, the journey was not easy. Balancing long shifts in hospitals, demanding coursework, and caring for their children required immense sacrifice. Yet, they persisted proving that with determination, women can achieve their dreams without compromising their families.

“Being a working mother is tough. Sleepless nights, caring for patients, then returning home to take care of our children – it was overwhelming. Leaving them to study was heartbreaking, but we knew it was for a greater purpose,” they shared.

They acknowledged that time management, commitment, and self-belief were essential in overcoming the struggles of balancing multiple responsibilities.

“It’s not an easy road for women who have families and are trying to pursue their dreams at the same time. But if you are determined, you will do it,” they said.

On this International Women’s Day, their message is clear: “Nothing is impossible.

Women can achieve greatness in their careers, education, and families if they believe in themselves and put in the effort.”

Their success is a powerful reminder that Papua New Guinea’s future is brighter when women are empowered through education. Joyce and Nichola are not just graduates – hey are trailblazers, role models, and a testament to the strength of every woman striving to achieve her dreams.