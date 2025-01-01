GOVERNOR WOUWOU DENOUNCES ETHNICITY & REGIONALISM CLAIMS

West Sepik Provincial Member Tony Wouwou has clarified the concerns raised over the recent actions taken by the West Sepik Provincial Government, to repatriate individuals seeking employment at Bewani Oil Palm.

In a recent social media circulations about the West Sepik Government repatriate certain individuals.

Provincial Member Wouwou explained that a group of 75 individuals had recently arrived in Vanimo, Sandaun Province aboard the MV Momase, in search of employment with Bewani Oil Palm and were asked to turn back by the Provincial Government.

This has raised concerns about the implications about the action by West Sepik Provincial Government.

In response, while acknowledging the importance of upholding fundamental human rights, and freedom of movement, as outlined in the Papua New Guinea Constitution, Provincial Member Wouwou said the actions were taken in the interest of public order.

They were asked to turn back due to no proper arrangements of the recruitment between the landowner group and Bewani Oil Palm Plantations, and also as per the MoU between Bewani Oil Palm Plantations and the Provincial Government stated that no recruitment should be done from outside of Vanimo.

Wouwou also denounced claims of ethnicity, regionalism and reaffirmed his commitment to community safety and unity in diversity.