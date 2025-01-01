NRI LAUNCHES 2028 CORPORATE PLAN AND 2030 STRATEGIC PLAN

The Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Sports Kinoka Feo officially launched the National Research Institute (NRI) 2028 Corporate Plan and the 2030 Strategic Plan in Port Moresby yesterday.

NRI Chairman Wilson Thompson highlighted the official launch of these important documents guides the annual research and work plan and budget for the National Research Institute.

On behalf of the NRI Council, Thompson acknowledges the support of the government and ensures that research is done cheaply and also by locations in regional centres to make the outcomes accessible to everyone accordingly.

Minister Feo challenged the Council, Management and staff of NRI to work in partnership with the concerned stakeholders for the successful implementation of the policies moving forward.

Unggai Bena district member encouraged the NRI Council to ensure the implementation of these policies were done accordingly as planned to greatly influence the livelihood of the rural majority.