MOROBE DIVISION OF SPORTS SIGN MOU WITH DIFFERENT SPORTING CODES.

By Bradley Mariori

The Morobe Provincial Government’s Sports Division has signed MoUs with sporting codes in Lae for the usage of public fields and ovals to host their games.

The signing was done between the Morobe Division of Sports, Lae Softball Association, Aussie Rules Football Lae Association and Lae Corporate Touch Association to work in unity to deliver sports in Morobe Province.

Morobe provincial sports and recreation officer, Ludwig Peka says the MoU was to help the different codes to play their games especailly on weekends because of not enough venues to host their games.

He said with the MoU, they can assist and set what time a certain code should start and finish and what time other codes can use the fields and ovals.

Peka said some other codes have their own fields which they have titles to while those who do not will have to use the public ones like the Eriku Oval, Masin Gun at Downtown and others.

He said they will also talk with the Hockey executives if their field at the Lae Main Market can also be used for other codes.

Meanwhile, Peka said timing is important and certain sporting codes must adhere to the timing given for their games each weekend.

He said codes who could not complete their weekend games on time can push for a day during the week to complete their games for a certain round.

Peka reminded that the public parks, recreation areas, fields and ovals are under the custody of Lae City Authority and said he will write a formal letter informing them of the MoU and the schedules for the different sporting codes.