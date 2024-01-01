A NEW FACELIFT FOR DIGITAL INCLUSIVENESS

The La Salle Technical Secondary School, computer laboratory has received a facelift from the Bank of South Pacific Corporate team, which the students will now be digitally inclusive.

The BSP Corporate Banking team, through BSPs annual Community Project initiatives, refurbished the schools computer lab counter tops and also assisted in purchasing six new computer sets equipped with UPS and basic software including Microsoft Office suite and anti-virus.

BSP Corporate General Manager, Peter Beswick said, “ while we stand as a corporate organisation, each of our staff belong to a community , that is why these community projects are conducted across all our branches in PNG, including pacific markets where we operate in.”

Principal of La Salle Technical Secondary School, Br Antony Pancras said the school offers TVET courses, IT is one of them and this project will have a positive impact on IT students.

He added that BSP is not only assisting just students but shaping PNGs Future leaders.