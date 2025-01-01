MORE SPECIALIST DOCTORS FOR GOROKA GENERAL HOSPITAL

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority has now recruited specialist medical doctors to support and improve better health care services for the people in Eastern Highlands province and the country through referrals.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Pomuso Warima, said they are attracting more specialist doctors and nurses by offering better packages and making minor restructuring to create more spaces to accommodate them.

He said the EHPHA has a total of 27 specialist doctors now with the inclusion of seven new ones, of which three were sponsored by the Provincial Health Authority to pursue masters in medicine are now serving at Goroka Hospital.

Dr. Warima aims to leave no stone unturned in-service delivery and to improve the hospital services.

He added that the hospital plans to do three shifts per day at the Emergency Department.

Dr Warima said his is looking at improving the health services in the province in line with the National Government Medium Term Development Plan 4 and the National Health Plan.

He also extended his appreciation to the district member and DDA for partnering with EHPHA to provide health care services to the people.