INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY PUT SMILES ON WOMEN IN GOROKA HOSPITAL

by Lorraine Jimal0221

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

It was all smiles and joy on the faces of women and children at Goroka Provincial Hospital during International Women’s Day on Saturday.

With the theme for this year was “Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

Patients were part of the International Women’s Day celebrations with food and supplies given through the office of Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia.

The items distributed included basic supplies such as soap, toilet tissue, water bottles and hot water hens.

The items were distributed by Eastern Highlands Provincial Government Women Representative Florence Kamel on behalf of the Eastern Highlands.

Kamel said as the women’s representative of the province it was fair for all women including those in their sick beds be part of the International Women’s Day celebrations throughout the country.

She explained that most times the International Women’s Day usually celebrated in hotels, so it is only fitting that women who are unable to attend due to medical conditions at the hospital be included in the celebrations.

She said providing the women and patients with a plate of food, water, soap and tissue as some of the common needs at the hospital was the least that could be done to support them as the women’s representative through the Governor’s office.

