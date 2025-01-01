Education Highlands News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Politics Travel

SPG PRIORITY REMAINS

by Lorraine Jimal0251

By John Mori

Four schools and the police in Simbu Province received new ten seater vehicles to assist them in their daily operations.

The school includes Mt. Wilhem Secondary School, Kumbal EBC High School, Merry Immaculate Girls Secondary, and Drima High School.

While presenting the vehicles to the schools Provincial Member Noah Kool said law and order and education remains his government’s priority.

Kool emphasized on the importance of invest in human resource.

“We don’t have any minerals and resources and human resource development is paramount and priority for my regime.” Kool said.

Provincial administrator John Punde thanked Mr. Kool and provincial executive council members for the continuous support.

Punde urged the four schools to take ownership of the vehicles and put in into good use for school operations alone.

Related posts

INDONESIA PRESIDENT STATE VISIT TO PNG

Lorraine Jimal

Cocoa Board Trials New Method of Drying Cocoa Beans

Jana Zoriry

Courts have own Programs to Address Cases of Violence, says Injia

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot