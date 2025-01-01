SPG PRIORITY REMAINS

By John Mori

Four schools and the police in Simbu Province received new ten seater vehicles to assist them in their daily operations.

The school includes Mt. Wilhem Secondary School, Kumbal EBC High School, Merry Immaculate Girls Secondary, and Drima High School.

While presenting the vehicles to the schools Provincial Member Noah Kool said law and order and education remains his government’s priority.

Kool emphasized on the importance of invest in human resource.

“We don’t have any minerals and resources and human resource development is paramount and priority for my regime.” Kool said.

Provincial administrator John Punde thanked Mr. Kool and provincial executive council members for the continuous support.

Punde urged the four schools to take ownership of the vehicles and put in into good use for school operations alone.