MONI PLUS NAMED GOLD SPONSOR FOR THE 2ND CLINICAL NURSING SYMPOSIUM

In an effort to support the health sector in Papua New Guinea.

Moni Plus Limited presented a cheque at the value of 30 thousand kina to Port Moresby General Hospital for their 2nd Clinical Nursing Symposium which will be held on the 26th to the 28th of September this year.

Port Moresby General Hospital is transitioning to a level 6 National Specialist Referral and Teaching Hospital. This transition is envisioned in the PMGH Corporate Plan 2022-2024 and is aligned with the National Health Plan 2022-2024. As such, the hospital is expected to be the Center of Excellence in research and a learning hub for training of all categories of the health workforce.

Chief Executive Officer of PMGH, Dr Paki Molumi said the Clinical Nursing symposium will be made an annual event.

CEO Molumi explained the basis of the symposium. He said, “we need to encourage our nurses to do research, so that we provide evidence-based care for our patients.”

Named Gold Sponsor, Moni Plus Limited Managing Director, Aho Baliki clarified the organization’s continuous support to the health sector.

“We are very pleased to be in partnership with Port Moresby General Hospital, at the same time we want to make sure that we upskill our Papua New Guineans so they are trained to better serve our people.”

It was made known that Moni Plus Limited and Port Moresby General Hospital will continue to work together as partners in maintaining health standards.