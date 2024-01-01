MOLEN ELECTED AS NEW CHAIR OF THE PNG ATHLETES COMMISSION

PICTURED: Members of the PNG Athletes Commission, from Left: Eugene Eka from the sport, Touch Football, Thelma Toua from Boxing, Grace Kouba, also from Touch Football, Dorna Longbut from Badmington, Ryan Pini from Swimming and Andrew Molen (Newly Appointed Chair for AC) from Karate and Kungfu Wushu (Supplied Image)

The PNG Athletes Commission (AC) has appointed its new Chair during the Team PNG Games Review Workshop led by the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, 2nd of March, 2024.

Andrew Molen, from the sport of Karate and Kungfu Wushu was appointed as the new PNG Athletes Commission Chair for the next four years by the members of the AC in place of the outgoing Ryan Pini.

Lua Rikis from the sport of Netball was re-elected for another term and remains as the Deputy Chair.

Both candidates will serve a term of four (4) years concluding at the next Pacific Games being the 2027 Tahiti Pacific Games where the athlete commission elections are next set to take place.

The purpose of the PNG Athlete’s Commission is to advise the PNGOC Executives on all athlete matters that involve the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, the Pacific Mini Games, and the Pacific Games itself.

Molen expressed his gratitude for the appointment.

“This is such a big honour and responsibility and I am privileged to be given this role. My focus has always been on recognizing and supporting athletes and that will continue. I want to give my best to my fellow Commission members and to our fellow athletes.” He stated.

“Ryan Pini has done remarkable work and I am confident in his guidance to help us through. It’s also great to have Lua Rikis back. Her experience will be valuable to us. To be among such a high-quality field of people in this Commission is also a great privilege and strength for me. I am looking forward to seeing great things from everyone.” Molen added.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, Desmond Kaviagu expressed deep gratitude for the exemplary leadership of Ryan Pini, the outgoing Chair of the Athlete’s Commission.

“On behalf of Team PNG, the board, management and staff, we extend our sincere thanks to Ryan Pini for his remarkable leadership and tireless efforts in advancing the interests of our athletes during his tenure as Chair”. He stated.