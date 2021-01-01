Misima man becomes first national to lead a mining operation in PNG

Share the News











A 50-year-old man from Milne Bay has become the first Papua New Guinean to head an operation owned by an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX 200) company.

Iso Ealedona from Misima Island has been appointed by St Barbara Limited as General Manager of its Simberi Operations in New Ireland.

Ealedona (Left) with his predecessor Jason Robertson. SUPPLIED

Ealedona a mining engineer and pioneer of the University of Technology (UoT) mining degree program, has under his belt, over 26 years of experience in the mining industry.

He formerly worked for Rio Tinto Iron Ore (Australia) Misima, Ok Tedi, Hidden Valley, Lihir and now St Barbara’s Simberi Operations.

“We are proud to be the first public company (ASX listed) operating in Papua New Guinea to entrust this important role to a capable indigenous Papua New Guinean with the right skills and experience to lead our 1200 strong workforce at Simberi,” said Craig Jetson, St Barbara’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

“This key appointment is a milestone in our path towards nationalisation.”

“It reflects St Barbara’s succession management and is aligned with our commitment to develop and promote great PNG professionals,” added Jetson.

Ealedona humbled by the appointment said it’s an honour to lead a mining operation in PNG.

“With the St Barbara executive, Simberi leadership team, and the workforce, I am determined to lead Simberi safely and successfully through this transition period of oxide to sulphide mining for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Ealedona.