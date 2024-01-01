MIOKS CROWNED KINGS

Picture supplied.

By Jonathan Sibona

The Melanesian Cup Champions, the Enga Mioks has returned back to the home province this morning.

The Champions arrived yesterday from Fiji and were greeted with warm welcome by the supporters, fans and relatives at the Jacksons International Airport.

The Enga Mioks were crowned kings after defeating the Saru Dragons 40-16 on their home soil in the curtain raiser match of the Pacific Bowl Championships.

The Melanesian Cup is contested between the champions of the Nationals rugby league competition in PNG and Fiji respectively.

Speaking to Trukai Sports today, Enga Mioks Halfback, Victor Ruing said the victory came from discipline, hard work and teamwork put by the team.

He also said it was a tough encounter for the team to play without their key player, Late Garry James who passed away on the day of travel.

“It was hard for the boys back in Fiji. Late Garry was one of our best players in the team and we dedicate the victory to him,” he said.

Ruing also acknowledged all the sponsors who made everything possible for the team.