CITY CLEANS UP

In the lead up to the World Environment Day which is commemorated annually on the 5th of June, the National Capital District Commission organized the biggest city clean up that took place this morning in 11 different locations in around the Nation’s capital district.

As well as to tackle plastic pollution in NCD, this initiative aims to bring residents, business and community organizations to work together to create a cleaner and greener environment for all.

Joining in on the clean-up was the NCD Governor, Powes Parkop who during the clean-up did a general address to the public participants at the Manu Market in Port Moresby.

“This is our city and must take such ownership to keep our city clean”, the Governor said.

The governor highlighted two important reasons on the importance of commemorating the environment day and the practice of looking after the environment.

His first emphasis was on PNG being ranked the largest tropical island in the world and contains the third largest tropical rainforest after the Amazon Basin and Congo basin according to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The governor said such notice must be maintained and taken pride of.

His second emphasis was on how the environment had sustained the people of PNG especially in the past generations.

He added that with the current economic conditions, ordinary Papua New Guineans still depend on the environment to sustain their livelihoods.

The city clean-up activities took place in Boroko (inc. Ray White, Brian Bell), Manu, Waigani, the Idubada-Kanudi Route, the Bisini Sports Precinct, Gordons, the Unagi Oval, SP Brewery, APEX Park, Bomana CIS, and Ela Beach.

This initiative is part of the World Environment Day Campaign led by the National Capital District Commission.