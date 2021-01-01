26.3 C
July 30, 2021

Malolo Inter. Focuses on Sports

Malolo International School situated at the Malolo Estate in Port Moresby is focusing on sports to inspire students.

The school hosted its first sports carnival last week as a way of uniting the different grades
Principal and founder Ruth Nombri says playing sports will enable the students to be competitive as well as maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

This year’s winner went to the Green House who will have their house name tagged on the new shield.

Nombri also thanked the parents for their presence and for supporting the school during this special activity.

