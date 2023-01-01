FIVE LOCAL MISSIONARIES ASSIGNED ABROAD

Following their Mission Cross service on the 16th of April in Mt. Hagen, five local missionaries of the Society of Divine Word (SVD), Catholic Church, are assigned abroad to four regions of the world; the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Americas, and Europe.

Fr. Jerry Kurai of Enga, Fr. John Sine of Simbu, Fr. Rex Andrew of Mt Hagen, and Fr. John Hal of Mendi with Br. Raphael Goima are now commissioned to be of service to people and communities they will be working with in the countries they are assigned to.

“It is a moment of great joy, gratitude, and pride not only for the SVD Congregation and family of these missionaries but also for the Church in PNG.” Fr. Jose Orathinkal, SVD Provincial Superior for Madang said.

Fr. Jerry Kurai is assigned to Chad (Central Africa), Fr. John Sine for Argentina, Br. Raphael Goimba for Zambia (Africa), Fr. Rex Andrew is assigned to Kenya (Africa) and Fr. John Hal is bound for Philippines.

Fr. Jose expressed that such is a great opportunity for the missionaries to serve as well as represent this country in other parts of the world, as how other missionaries had taken up the call to come serve in PNG since the establishment of the SVD, around 1896.

SVD now records 14 of its Papua New Guinean missionaries currently working in different parts of the world and about another 12 local SVD seminarians studying abroad.