MADANG DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING

By Edson Kuso

As part of the National Government’s initiative to move onto downstream processing of natural resources, Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa is committed to downstream processing of agriculture and livestock production.

Once all necessary infrastructure is in place, the province will soon begin producing poultry, piggery, and cattle products.

The province is also the third largest supplier of Copra hence; it will move towards the downstream processing of different products of the crop.

This was expressed by the Madang Provincial Livestock Officer, Paul Hubub

Speaking to the people of Murukanam in the Sumakar District of Madang, Mr. Hubub highlighted the huge plans Madang Provincial Government has for agriculture in the province.

He encouraged the people of Murukanam and other neighbouring villages in the project areas to take part in the business once the projects kick-off.

He assured all these projects will be carried out and managed by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock through the Livestock Development Corporation and Madang Development Corporation, the business arm of the Madang Provincial Government. The projects are expected to start once an MoU is signed between DAL and the Madang provincial government.