December 18, 2019

Locals support United Labour Party

by Vasinatta Yama419

A cooperation group in the North Waghi Electorate of Jiwaka Province has pledged their support for the newly established United Labor Party. This comes after the KNK group made a reconciliation program with their local MP, Dr. Fabian Pok, who is also a party member.

The KNK group comprising of the Kumuka, Ngansmuk and Kapakuk tribes in the North Waghi Electorate hosted the reconciliation and peace program to make peace on election-related violence, pledging their full support for the United Labour Party, urging for service delivery in the electorate – restoring their faith in Dr. Pok to deliver.

United Labour party’s main agenda is to be the voice of the Labour Industrial groups such as the Nurses Workers Association, police, defense and such others in the parliament house.

Party Leader and National Planning Minister, Sam Basil, who was in Jiwaka to witness the ceremony, says this does not mean that they will not represent the people. He said under the Marape/Steven Government, they will distribute wealth equally to all electorates. Each district has received K1.5 Million under the District Services Improvement Program Funds.

A K5 Million was allocated for the Sipil to Las Wari road in Jiwaka, another K5 Million was allocated for the Kendu to Milep and Nondugul roads.

Another huge national project is the partnership between the National Planning and Monitoring Ministry and PNG Water, to connect water supply at the Banz town area for the first time.

Among the local projects outlined, elementary to secondary schools in the electorate will continue to receive subsidy funding.

Vasinatta Yama
graduated from Divine Word University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations, as well as minors in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies. Her current focus is reporting on court and crime stories as part of the news team. She constantly strives to improve her skills in investigative reporting.

