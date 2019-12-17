Gym in a box prototype launched for Badihagwa community

The community of Badihagwa in Hanuabada, Port Moresby, will soon have access to basic training systems and health programs following the launch of a new gym in a box prototype.

The project, whch was launched yesterday, is an initiative of Grass Skirt Project in collaboration with former PNG athlete, Kila Mala.

Grass Skirt Project CEO, Tahina Booth, says the concept of this project is to have gym equipment and basic health programs offered to communities at their convenience.

“It is a multi-purpose facility, half being a functional gym and the other half, a medical outreach centre,” she said.

She added that the prototype will be monitored over a 12-month period and will be opened to the public after a baseline survey is conducted within the local community at Badihagwa.

The project is environmentally friendly, partnering with Solar Solutions to provide inner lighting and other necessary services needed for the project. For the prototype alone, Solar Solutions have contributed a barefoot 3000 home set and plans to continue to support Gym in a Box, once the project expands.

By Pamela Barara – EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby