28 C
Port Moresby
December 18, 2019

Featured Health Life News Southern

Gym in a box prototype launched for Badihagwa community

by EMTV Online398

The community of Badihagwa in Hanuabada, Port Moresby, will soon have access to basic training systems and health programs following the launch of a new gym in a box prototype.
The project, whch was launched yesterday, is an initiative of Grass Skirt Project in collaboration with former PNG athlete, Kila Mala.

Grass Skirt Project CEO, Tahina Booth, says the concept of this project is to have gym equipment and basic health programs offered to communities at their convenience.
“It is a multi-purpose facility, half being a functional gym and the other half, a medical outreach centre,” she said.

She added that the prototype will be monitored over a 12-month period and will be opened to the public after a baseline survey is conducted within the local community at Badihagwa.

The project is environmentally friendly, partnering with Solar Solutions to provide inner lighting and other necessary services needed for the project. For the prototype alone, Solar Solutions have contributed a barefoot 3000 home set and plans to continue to support Gym in a Box, once the project expands.

By Pamela Barara – EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Rights Deprived In Gumine District

EMTV Online

Analysis: What the PNG 100 CEO Survey reveals about business in Papua New Guinea

Business Advantage PNG

Plastic to ride: Indonesians swap bottles for bus tickets

Reuters

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!