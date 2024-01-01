LEVIES NOT INCREASED, MINISTER SAYS

By James Guken

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister , Walter Schnaubelt says, there has not been any change or increase in fees charged by National Airports Corporation since 2013.

Schnaubelt said this in a statement yesterday, in response to Wau Bulolo MP Sam Basil Junior’s call to review and reduce all unnecessary airport levies and charges.

Minister Schnaubelt said that, despite increased cost of doing business, NAC has not increased or changed in the airport levies and charges.

He said that, for the past 11 years there had been no charges changed as it should be.

Mr. Schnaubelt said, the current Situation in relation to high cost of living is understood, however people should consider that airports are complex businesses with massive infrastructure.

He said, the collection of airport fees helped in funding the essential services.

The minister further clarified that, NAC is a different entity from airline companies.

NAC does not have any jurisdictions over airline companies operations and the fee structures they impose on passengers.

Minister Schnaubelt further revealed that airline operators have K150 million owed to NAC for the use of airport facilities.