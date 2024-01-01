PIRATES BLOOD DRIVE

Picture of iROK Services Pirates Rugby Union Club team members.

By Jessica Nui

Players from local Rugby Union has donated blood to support Angau Memorial Hospital to observe remembrance Day Club in Lae.

A total number of 30 players and their families from the iROK Services Pirates Rugby Union Club turned up at the Angau Hospital in Lae to donate blood and help save lives.

Pirates Coach Gregory Golman, said that the initiative was part of the club’s goal to instill in players the mindset of giving back to the community.

“This year is the second year for club to organize a blood drive,” he said.

He said that apart from this blood drive, the club has carried out other community service exercises.

Mr Golman hoped that this would inspire other clubs and individuals to engage in such activities that contribute meaningfully to the society.