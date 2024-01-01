HAGGAI’S REMARKABLE RECOVERY

By Sharon Engnui

It was a remarkable journey courage and resilience for Haggai David’s starting from her origins in Giamu village, Western Highlands Province to the challenges she faced and conquered with the support from Dr. Yapo at Mt. Hagen General Hospital along with Rotary Oceania Australia

In a heart-warming turn of events, little Haggai David, from Giamu, Upper Nebilyer, in Western Highlands Province found herself at the center of a medical miracle.

Born with a rare condition known as Frontoethmoidal encephalocele, a type of Neural tube defect, It is a defect where the brain (nerve) underneath does not separate well from the skin tissue outside during the 4th week of development given that nerve tissue and skin tissue share the same origin in embryo development. Haggai’s journey to healing began at Mt Hagen Hospital under the care of Dr. Benjamin Yapo, a distinguished pediatric surgeon with a wealth of experience in the field.

Haggai’s story took a twist as the Rotary Oceania Australia (ROMAC), a charitable group dedicated to aiding children in the South Pacific Islands, stepped in to sponsor her life-saving surgery. With no income and living under the care of her grandparents, Haggai’s future seemed uncertain until the skilled hands of four specialists embarked on a 7-hour operation that would change her life forever.

Amidst the challenges of being raised by a single mother and an absent father, Haggai’s resilience shone through as she woke up strong and hopeful post-surgery. This remarkable tale of courage, community support, and medical expertise serves as a beacon of light in the darkness.

Haggai’s 1st birthday was celebrated in style amidst the backdrop of hope and healing On the 29th of June 2024 the ROMAC team including staff at the Children’s hospital came together to celebrate

ROMAC Chair shared tears as she dropped them both off at Sydney International Airport on Monday July 15th for their trip back to Port Moresby and then to Kagamuga Airport.