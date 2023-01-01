LCA SIGNED MOU WITH PNGSF

By Bradley Mariori

The Lae City Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PNG Sports Foundation to manage the Sir Ignatius Kilage indoor and outdoor stadiums in Lae, Morobe province.

Lae City Authority CEO Robin Calistus and PNG Sports Foundation CEO Albert Veratau signed the agreement on Tuesday in the presence of Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and the management and staff of the PNGSF Lae office.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso said the stadium facilities have dilapidated over the years and LCA is looking at improving them under a new management.

In the coming months, LCA will also sign an agreement with the PNG Forest Authority to manage the Lae Botanical Garden for the people of Lae to use.