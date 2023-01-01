EFFECTIVE POLICING NEEDED IN WESTERN

By Jim John

Better surveillance system needs to be established in Western Province to tackle ongoing drug smuggling into the province.

Drug smuggling along border areas on PNG side that includes Sandaun, Hela, Southern Highlands and Gulf provinces as well as two border areas, Indonesia and Australia coming into PNG has increased in recent years.

According to police in Western Province, they cannot do effective policing due to lack of logistics support and less men power.

These logistics include outboard motors for patrols along Fly River, vehicles to do highway patrol and at least helicopter to conduct police patrols along border areas within PNG where it is geographically challenged.

As it stands, leaders of respective villages within the four districts have been urged to step up in their leadership roles to address social, law and order problems in their villages.

This will help maintain good order in the province.

Provincial Police Commander for North Fly Command Senior Inspector Oena Afeke said, “despite these challenges, his officers are continuing to perform their duties ensuring public safety is maintained.”

He has also urged the people of Western Province to maintain good social behavior that will contribute to a peaceful and safer province.