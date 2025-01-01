FIRST HOSPITAL TO OPERATE PSA OXYGEN PLANT

By Edward Luke

The Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority has become the first PHA in the country to operate a Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant.

This facility will enable the production of medical-grade oxygen on-site, meeting high quality standards and production capacity.

This oxygen plant addresses the growing needs of patients requiring oxygen in the hospital.

The achievement was officiated and commissioned by the Acting Deputy Secretary of National Health Standards and Compliance Dr. Dora Lenturut Katal with other funding partners from different organizations in Mt Hagen.

Dr. Lenturut commended the Marape-Rosso government for reorganizing the importance of making this live saving health commodity readily available to patients at the point of care that is vital for optimal patient’s outcome.

She expressed gratitude to the development partners who identified the need and contributed by donating and installing seven PSA oxygen plants across the country.

Dr. Lenturut said, Mt Hagen PSA plant is the first of six plants in the country to receive regulatory clearance and a manufacturing license.

She thanked World Vision PNG, the Global Fund, The National Department of Health’s Technical Team, and the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority for their tireless effort to make this operation a success.

Meanwhile, Sr. Janet Yamu highlighted that, the daily oxygen usage in Mt Hagen Hospital was approximately 35 cylinders, and the new plant will provide the hospital with an alternative supply of source.

Sr. Yamu added that, with the new oxygen plant on site, Mt Hagen General Hospital is ready to meet future challenges and provide for oxygen needs of the patients.