KUTUBU GEARS UP FOR ANNUAL FESTIVAL

Preparations are well underway to host the annual Kutubu Kundu and Digaso Festival from 21st to the 23rd of September 2023.

This festival in Southern Highlands province aims to unite people and promote peace through cultural values with the theme “Bilas Singsing na Danis Wantaim”.

More than 40 communities are expected to showcase their culture, tradition and promote local skills and talent in craft making during this festival that will be hosted at the Daga Village, Pimaga Station and Tugiri beside Lake Kutubu.

The Event Organiser, Saina Jeffrey thanked the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA), provincial government and all partners who have been supporting the festival since its establishment in 2011.

“This festival not only promotes the unique culture and tradition of our people of Kutubu but further raise awareness on peace, conservation, biodiversity importance, tourism and promote the people’s talent in craft making.

“We thank the stakeholders and partners who have been involved and committed to funding and supporting the event. Our people are excited and ready for the event to showcase their efforts,” Ms. Jeffrey said.

The festival also provides an opportunity for community-based organisations and partners working in communities in Kutubu to showcase their work and further strengthen their working relationships with the communities.

The festival is open for people and organisations to attend as it will showcase variety of activities like cultural dance, local string band, sago making, demonstration of digaso oil extraction, local string bands, theatre group performances, canoe racing at Lake Kutubu, craft making and selling, site seeing and taste of local cuisine and many more will be displayed at the 2023 Kutubu Kundu and Digaso festival.