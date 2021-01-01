Runway works in Lae and Kavieng Delayed

Further to previous updates, the National Airports Corporation (NAC) has advised that the completion of runway works at Lae (Nadzab) and Kavieng airports have been delayed into 2022.

Kavieng is now expected to return to Fokker jet operations around the third week of January (instead of this month), whilst jet services to Nadzab are expected to resume in April 2022 (instead of January).

Due to the shortened runways at these two airports, Air Niugini services to both Lae and Kavieng are currently being operated by the smaller Q400 and Dash-8 aircraft from Link PNG. This will now continue through the peak travel period.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience to the travelling public during the peak travel season, however safety of operations remains a primary concern. The Fokker jet operations to both Lae and Kavieng will commence as soon as the runway maintenance and upgrading works are completed.