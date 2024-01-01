KUMUL CLUB ROADSHOW COMMENCES IN LAE

Air Niugini has promoted its rebranded Kumul Club passenger loyalty program at the domestic ports, starting with a roadshow in Lae, Morobe Province recently.

This is to inform members of the new look Kumul Club following its rebranding from the Executive Club in September.

Air Niugini’s Manager, Destinations of Loyalty Program, Mr. Henry Gelu stated that, with the arrival of the airline’s new aircraft fleet less than 10 months away, it is an exciting time for Air Niugini to make service improvements in all areas to ensure future success.

The improvements to this program are also the airline’s way of recognizing and rewarding its loyal and valued customers.

Gelu explained to members the three distinguished membership tiers of the new look Kumul Club and the added benefits such as improved baggage allowance and lounge access, among others.

He said, “The three membership tiers are Kumul Club-Premium (formerly known as Executive club Gold), Kumul Club-Domestic (previously known as Executive club Silver), and Kumul Club-Junior (formerly known as Minors’ Club). These tiers offer enhanced privileges and unparalleled perks for the club’s esteemed members tailored to their membership tier level.”

Geul also mentioned plans for new lounges to be opened up soon, providing members with such as improved baggage allowance and increased guest passes. Other enhancements include immediate points recognition, improved redemption levels, virtual downloads, online membership payments, online claims for missing points, statement downloads and family membership.

Gelu said Kumul Club members will also have access to exclusive discount with our partners.”

The next roadshow on the new look Kumul Club will be carried out in Rabaul and Mt Hagen respectively.