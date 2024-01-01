PORTABLE DEFIBRILLATORS TO BE INSTALLED AT JACKSONS AND NADZAB AIRPORTS

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) and the Rotary Club of Port Moresby, has announced a significant collaboration to enhance medical emergency response at the two international airports in Papua New Guinea.

Through this collaboration, NAC will receive six portable defibrillators, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Port Moresby and supplied by St John Ambulance, will be placed inside the terminals of Moresby International Airport and Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport.

These life-saving devices will be vital in responding to cardiac arrest emergencies.

To ensure that the NAC staff are adequately trained to effectively use these machines, the Rotary Club of Port Moresby have sponsored training on the use of these devices together with a full First Aid training conducted by St. John Ambulance for up to 60 NAC staff working at various operation and support roles at both airports.

The one-day training sessions will be conducted on November 13th, 20th, and December 4th, 2024.

“We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Port Moresby for this important life-saving initiative and their

generous donation and commitment to improving the safety and well-being of travellers and the

overall airport community,” said Acting Managing Director and CEO of NAC Dominic Kaumu. “This

initiative will significantly enhance our emergency response capabilities and help save lives.”

Director of Community Services at the Rotary Club of Port Moresby Adam Hughes said, “The skills

that NAC staff will learn is not just about cardiac but it will equip them with the skills and the confidence of being able to handle a medical emergency within the airport environment.”