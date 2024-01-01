COFFEE PRODUCTION AFFECTED

Coffee production in the country is now being affected by the detection of the coffee berry borer in 2017.

This was reported by a community representative and deputy chairman of the PNG National Research Institute Wilson Thompson

The coffee berry borer is the world’s most serious pest of coffee, impacting nearly all coffee-producing countries.

Thompson explained that the detection occurred in 2017 and was suspected to have crossed the borders.

He mentioned, “The Berry Borer probably must have come across the border into Telefomin and was detected in the Mount Hagen area, leading to the realization that it was the coffee berry borer.”

This infestation has now adversely affected coffee farmers.

Thompson explained, “When the borer infiltrates and consumes the coffee beans, farmers sell the beans by weight. Imagine having high-quality coffee beans that have been eaten by pests inside.”

The National Government, through the Coffee Industry Corporation and NIQUIA, conducted awareness campaigns. However, Thompson emphasized that the situation has progressed beyond awareness to advising farmers on managing their coffee trees if they have been invaded by the coffee berry borer.

He stated, “There is no cure for this, but farmers need to learn how to manage their coffee trees.”

Thompson highlighted that province like Morobe and Madang lack officers to address this issue.

Therefore, he urged the government to prioritize this matter and support coffee production, as it serves as a significant source of income. Farmers are demotivated when they realize that a bucket of coffee weighing 10 kilos yields only 4kilos.

In Papua New Guinea coffee is the top foreign exchange earner, with the majority being cultivated in the Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands, and Simbu Provinces.