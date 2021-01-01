Krismas CASHpot winner announced

The Bmobile’s “Something Big” promotion has ended today after a lucky winner answered with the right phrase.

Fidelma Lunga from East Sepik was the second lucky caller in the final live call out this morning hosted by FM100.

She answered correctly within the five rings with the “Merry Krismas bmobile” and won herself the grand prize of K200, 000. She now gets to enjoy the single biggest cash prize Bmobile has ever given away.

When asked what she would do with the grand prize money, Fildema told the Bemobile Team on FM100 that since she has already bought land, she can now use that cash prize won to buy her own car and build a new home.

The winner who helps to manage her family’s business says she has been following up on the first day of the promotion of which the K50, 000 since the competition started on the 29th of November.

According to the Bmobile data, all Bmobile customers who simply topped up K5 or more automatically went into the draw to win. As for Fidelma, she made thirteen entries of topkads on her mobile phone creating more chances for her to win.

Bmobile Acting General Manager for Sales and Marketing, Nathaniel Lepani, on behalf on the team congratulated the winner.

He said, “So we’ve been planning this promotion, a K200, 000 cash pot give away for all of Papua New Guinea, and you were the lucky one to answer the call” said Lepani.

The Bmobile team will be in touch with the winner to claim her prize money.