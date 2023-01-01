LOCAL SPORTING TEAMS RECEIVE FINANCIAL SUPPORT

By Vicky Baunke

Local Sporting teams in Lae received financial boost from Lae city council through Deputy Prime Minister and Lae Open MP, John Rosso.

The Lae Snax Tigers were among 3 other sporting teams in Lae that received a total of K100, 000, over the weekend.

The local sporting teams include the Lae city dwellers FC soccer club team with K50, 000, the Lae district Netball team with K10, 000 and the Morobe Rugby Union with K50, 000.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso said the assistance towards supporting the local sports team in Lae district and the Provincial Rugby League team Lae Snax Tigers will continue under his leadership.

Mr Rosso said the Lae Snax Tigers have been a team that brings pride to the city of Lae and its people while promoting sportsmanship among youths, while soccer has been the backbone of Lae.

Mr Rosso said the titles of all the sporting fields in Lae are currently with the Lae City council (LCA) while 2 others are still pending in court.

He said he is aware of the state of the run-down sporting facilities in Lae including the soccer field which needs proper management in place in order for the LCA to partner with to develop the facility.

Mr Rosso said there are already plans in place to develop the facilities so that the different sporting codes can enjoy the games at the different facilities and fields in Lae that will be done under his leadership.

Meanwhile, the LCA is in the final stages of obtaining managing rights of all stadiums in Lae to maintain and develop the run-down facilities.