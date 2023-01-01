KONE TIGERS NEW UNIFORM

The Kone Tigers, one of the oldest Rugby clubs in existence since 1956 yesterday received new jerseys sponsored by Next Town Technology.

The Club’s President, Benson Upas said this is the first time in Six years that the team has a new Jersey.

While expressing his gratitude to the Next Town Technology, the Club president said that the team lacked sponsor assistance in the recent years.

Being one of the longest running teams since the Port Moresby National Rugby League’s inception alongside the Paga Panthers and the Maganies, Next Town Technology noted that it was an honor to assist the club.

This was expressed by Next Town Technology Sales and Marketing Executive, Bobby Saria, who also mentioned future assistance to the club

Yesterday was the Clubs first game in their new uniforms.

Meanwhile, the Port Moresby NRL competitions are ongoing for this weekend following its two-week hold off to settle player registrations and club affiliations.