30 C
Port Moresby
January 8, 2020

Islands News

Kokopo- Rabaul Road Worsens After Rain

by Edwin Fidelis201

The Kokopo – Rabaul Road keep worsening with little otherwise no hints of political will to have the road rehabilitated.

Frustrations are mounting as commuters are questioning the provincial government on long term measures to have the road issues sorted out.

The East New Britain governor, Nakikus Konga on numerous occasions have publicly expressed that the road maintenance hinges on the availability of funding from Waigani.

Governor Konga also said his provincial government is looking out of the country to sought financial assistance from financial donors to fix this vital infrastructure.

Heavy downpour over the festive season has prompted flash floods that left debris along the main road causing traffic congestion.

The Provincial works department have deployed its machinery to fix the road.

But the PMV owners and frequent commuters say its a short term measure.

It it rains again heavily anytime soon, they will have to start all over again.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

Related posts

Team Morobe Going To Camp

EMTV Online

Yamaha Clean Water System

EMTV Online

Komo-Magarima MP to Serve Two Years, Six Months in prison

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!