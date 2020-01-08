Kokopo- Rabaul Road Worsens After Rain

The Kokopo – Rabaul Road keep worsening with little otherwise no hints of political will to have the road rehabilitated.

Frustrations are mounting as commuters are questioning the provincial government on long term measures to have the road issues sorted out.

The East New Britain governor, Nakikus Konga on numerous occasions have publicly expressed that the road maintenance hinges on the availability of funding from Waigani.

Governor Konga also said his provincial government is looking out of the country to sought financial assistance from financial donors to fix this vital infrastructure.

Heavy downpour over the festive season has prompted flash floods that left debris along the main road causing traffic congestion.

The Provincial works department have deployed its machinery to fix the road.

But the PMV owners and frequent commuters say its a short term measure.

It it rains again heavily anytime soon, they will have to start all over again.