Third Measles Case Confirmed

Its better safe than sorry, the National Department of Health urging parents to get their child vaccinated.

The 6-month-old child was reported to have malnutrition along with measles, allowing the child to be prone to developing the virus.

NDOH has sent a team to Mango Mai and Kopi settlement in East Boroko to conduct awareness and also surveillance of any other cases.

National Department of Health Manager for Disease control and Programs & Surveillance, Berry Ropa , says that all three cases are domestic and was not contracted by an International Traveler.

In New Ireland Province where one case was confirmed from prisoner, prisoners, warders, and neighboring communities have been vaccinated with no new cases as of yet.

As for the Gulf case, the child is located in a rural Kikori district at a logging camp where two health workers are stationed. The surveillance and vaccination team have been unable to reach the site due to logistic but are expected to leave this week on Saturday.

For travelers, NDOH is advising all traveling public to get a booster vaccination before leaving the country as countries like Solomon Island have put Mandatory Vaccination in place before entering the country.

As for PNG, The health department has decided to boost surveillance domestically and have advised travellers coming into the country to make it their responsibility to be vaccinated before entering the country.

But the message is clear, for parents and guardians to ensure your child above the age of 6 months has received at least 2 doses of Measles immunization to prevent them from developing or catching it.

