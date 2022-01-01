Surveillance system needed in Western

There have been a lot of unreported crimes and incidents detected in Western Province due to inadequate surveillance system.

Drug trafficking, illegal border crossing, sea poaching, kidnapping, murder, tribal fights among others had resulted loss of lives in several rural villages within the province.

In November 2021, villagers residing close to Southern Highlands Province in Nomad rural LLG in North Fly were threatened by some armed men from Tari over land boundaries.

Locals have questioned police personnel’s presence in rural villages, the response remains as there are not enough manpower and limited logistical support to conduct border patrols and attend to such cases.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Silva Sika said police personnel cannot do much as geographical challenges and lack of fuels, dinghies including staff housing were some contributing factors affecting work of proper policing in remote villages.

“Western Province has a big landmass so collective efforts from the National and Provincial Governments are needed to do effective policing.” he said.

He said effective surveillance system needs to be done in border areas as West Sepik, Gulf, Southern Highlands, Hela to Torres Strait Island including the PNG-Indonesian borders so that illegal activities can be dealt with accordingly.