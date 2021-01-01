PNG Air suspends flights to Eastern Highlands Province

All PNG Air flights into Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province will be suspended starting tomorrow, 9 th of October.

In a media statement, the airlines company stated that the suspension will be for one week.

All customers who have purchased tickets for travel must contact the PNG Air Call Centre for further advice.

The company is also working close with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority and the National Control Centre to ensure all health measures are in place before any resumption.

Meanwhile all travels to other domestic ports remained as scheduled with customers encouraged to practice COVID protocols.