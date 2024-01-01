KING SADDENED OVER MULITAKA LANDSLIDE TRAGEDY

Pictured is King Charles when he last visited Papua New Guinea in 2012 . FILE PICTURE

His Majesty King Charles III, has expressed sadness over the recent landslide disaster in Mulitaka LLG of Enga province, which occurred last Friday and claimed hundreds of lives.

In a condolence message conveyed through the Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, the King conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to the families and communities” that have suffered from the disaster.

“My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating landslide in Enga, and the tragic loss of so many lives, homes and food gardens.

King Charles has witnessed first-hand great admiration for the extraordinary resilience of the peoples of Papua New Guinea and the Highlands and has faith that the affected communities will come together to support the survivors and the recovery in these heartbreaking circumstances.

King Charles and wife, Camilla joins him in sending their heartfelt condolences to the families and communities who have suffered so much as a result of this appallingly traumatic event. “Papua New Guinea is very much in our special thoughts and prayers,” the King said.

Sharing the same sentiment and sharing their heart felt condolences as well , the High Commission of India in a media statement issued today.

The High Commissioner of India is monitoring the situation and is ready to offer relief assistance.

President of France , Emmanuel Macron has also sent his condolences to the families of those that were buried alive and are presumed dead. In a tweet , the French President added “France stands ready to contribute to relief and reconstructions efforts”.