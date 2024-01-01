WENGE DISMISSED FAKE NEWS

At this critical time of Vote of No Confidence lead up, media plays an important role in keeping the country informed on what unfolds in both sides of the house, the government and the opposition.

Morobe Governor Luther Wenge has refuted a media statement circulating on Social Media claiming, his in support of Rainbo Piata’s move to opposition.

“I have not made any statement in relation to my support to Rainbo Paita to form a team to gain a new government of Papua New Guinea, nor did I make any statement to support the Prime Minister James Marape in relation to the upcoming vote of no confidence,” Governor Wenge stated.

Governor Wenge will get the Police to investigate whoever released the fake news and get them arrested and prosecuted under the Criminal Code of Papua New Guinea as well as the Cybercrime Act.

Meanwhile Governor Wenge returned from China this morning and joined the government camp at Loloata Island Resort.

He was welcomed by the Government Ministers and MPs at the camp.