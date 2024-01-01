VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE PROCESS

To initiate a vote of no confidence , section 145 of the constitution is read together with sections 22 and 130 in the standing order of the parliament. From the 9th of February 2024 to August 5th 2025 , 2025 is open season to institute a vote of confidence against the Prime Minister August 5th , 2026 is the fifth anniversary of the date of the Return of Writs from the Last Election.
Important Committee in PNG’s parliament is the Private Business Committee ( PBC). The PBC is chaired by the speaker of Parliament and meets at 12 noon Wednesdays during Parliament sessions.
How does the Process work
To move a motion of no confidence vote during a session of parliamaent , notice of motion is filed for submission to the PBC. There are important elements of the Notice Paper.
- There must be a mover of the motion for a VONC and a seconder for the motion
- The notice pf motion paper must syaye clearly the grounds for a motion of VONC. The jurisdiction for a VONC must be based on matters national importance.
- The name of the alternate Prime Minister on the notice paper.
- The notice paper must be countersigned by MPs , at least one – tenth of the total MP’s in Parliament . Since PNG has 118 MPs, 12 MPS must sign onto the Notice paer for it be valid.
- When Notice paper is in order and follows the exact manner of the rules of introducing motions for a VONC , it is relayed by the PBC to the clerk of Parliament who will register it as an agenda to be considered the following sitting day of Parliament , which is usually on Thursdays.
- When the motion is introduced in the parliament , the parliament adjourns for 7 days and reconvenes after the 7 days to debate and vote on the motion.
To conclude , the Vote of Confidence will not necessary be done today in parliament , but a motion for it may or may not moved.
This excerpt from ” Vote of No Confidence ( VONC ) in Papua New Guinea parliamentary System of Government ” By UPNG Political Science Lecturer , Patrick Kaiku during a Media Briefing facilitated by Media Development Initiative on February 29th, 2024.