VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE PROCESS

To initiate a vote of no confidence , section 145 of the constitution is read together with sections 22 and 130 in the standing order of the parliament. From the 9th of February 2024 to August 5th 2025 , 2025 is open season to institute a vote of confidence against the Prime Minister August 5th , 2026 is the fifth anniversary of the date of the Return of Writs from the Last Election.

Important Committee in PNG’s parliament is the Private Business Committee ( PBC). The PBC is chaired by the speaker of Parliament and meets at 12 noon Wednesdays during Parliament sessions.

How does the Process work

To move a motion of no confidence vote during a session of parliamaent , notice of motion is filed for submission to the PBC. There are important elements of the Notice Paper.

There must be a mover of the motion for a VONC and a seconder for the motion

The notice pf motion paper must syaye clearly the grounds for a motion of VONC. The jurisdiction for a VONC must be based on matters national importance.

The name of the alternate Prime Minister on the notice paper.

The notice paper must be countersigned by MPs , at least one – tenth of the total MP’s in Parliament . Since PNG has 118 MPs, 12 MPS must sign onto the Notice paer for it be valid.

When Notice paper is in order and follows the exact manner of the rules of introducing motions for a VONC , it is relayed by the PBC to the clerk of Parliament who will register it as an agenda to be considered the following sitting day of Parliament , which is usually on Thursdays.

When the motion is introduced in the parliament , the parliament adjourns for 7 days and reconvenes after the 7 days to debate and vote on the motion.

To conclude , the Vote of Confidence will not necessary be done today in parliament , but a motion for it may or may not moved.

This excerpt from ” Vote of No Confidence ( VONC ) in Papua New Guinea parliamentary System of Government ” By UPNG Political Science Lecturer , Patrick Kaiku during a Media Briefing facilitated by Media Development Initiative on February 29th, 2024.