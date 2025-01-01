KINA BANK’S SME LENDING OFFICERS UNDERGO TRAINING

A total of 19 staff members from Kina Bank’s SME Lending Department participated in a training session on utilizing Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) services to support local SMEs, last week.

The training, focused on the eligibility criteria for SMEs, the processes involved in leveraging CGC’s guarantee services, and how these services can enhance SME lending practices.

The one-day session aims to equip Kina Bank’s lending officers with a better understanding of the available products, the steps and processes involved, and how to utilize CGC products effectively.

Kina Bank’s Head of Regional Business Banking & SME, Mr. Wong Khar Fye, commended the training stating. “This collaboration with Credit Guarantee Corporation is a win-win. Traditionally, we turn down SMEs without sufficient securities. With CGC’s support, we can now bridge that gap”

Mr. Wong further emphasized the importance of supporting SMEs. “Every major business we see today was once an SME,” he said.